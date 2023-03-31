"Do your friends chastise you for failing to support war?"
I know, I know… Your friends say you’re naive, don’t they? Insubordinate. Unrealistic. You’re idealistic!
Worst of all, you are letting evil-doers “get away with” evil.
Yeah, they say, peace would be nice, but that’s not the kind of world we live in. We live in a world of war. People are always going to be killing! And besides, if we spent those trillions of war-dollars on things such as food, art, parties, education, welfare, holidays, or infrastructure, it would just go to waste on irresponsible slackers.
And lobbying for peace to our U.S. legislators? Come on! They wouldn’t be legislators if they weren’t hard, cold realists.
Well, I look at the track record of war and I see the most naive and unrealistic enterprise in the world. Every war is based on lies. Every war kills and no war heals. Every war seeds the ground for more wars.
Every war lobbyist, then, whether weapon maker, politician, media maker, or amateur warist has a big problem. War only kills. What about all of that waste?
War lobbyists are calling, emailing, and having cocktails with our legislators today. Do we want to leave all the lobbying up to them? I’m calling our Representative and our Senators today to lobby them in the cause of peace. And guess what? There are more and more of us peace lobbyists all the time.
Kathleen Temple
The Experiential Peace Organizing Committee
Rockingham County, Va.
