Well, the House passed the Iran war powers Resolution. What can we expect from this in the future?
Just suppose the United States becomes aware of an impending attack on a U.S. facility. The House of Representatives will have to approve any action anticipated by the U.S. military. In the meantime, the U.S. facility could be bombed.
As for the impeachment trial, Democrats lift phrases out of context, distort them, and use them as false accusations to attack President Trump.
America, beware Democrats.
Caroll H. Schmidt
Elkton
(1) comment
Ms. Schmidt claims that Democrats "lift phrases out of context, distort them, and use them as false accusations to attack President Trump." Please be aware that most Democrats believe that Republicans are doing exactly the same to exonerate a president they believe is dishonest and dangerous for our country. Our country needs to find some way of of resolving these "fake news" accusations. Please, no snarky replies. This is a serious problem that will split out society for many years. We need to address it now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.