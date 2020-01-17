The War Powers Resolution of the House is nonbinding, meaning it is a vote solely for political purposes. Joe Lieberman, former Democrat senator from Connecticut, said it best: This is just for political purpose and the killing of Gen. Soleimani was a proper act to protect America. If presidents must ask permission to kill a terrorist leader who killed many hundreds of Americans we are in trouble.
Remember every member of Congress voted to invade Iraq and every member was wrong; thousands of Americans died for political purposes. If you believe our Congress is smarter than you are, think again. Millions outside of Congress were against the Iraq war. They have no more knowledge or understanding than the average citizen. War votes shall only have an emotional or political vote outcome not based on logic or knowledge. Iran, all experts agree, has been at war with the USA since 1979.
James Kerwin
Broadway
(3) comments
Obama ordered 2,800 drone attacks. TWO THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED attacks. Where were the Democrats and their freaking out about killing ISIS leader after ISIS leader? Al Qaeda leader after leader? Taliban leader after leader? How about when Obama ordered an American citizen to be executed by the US military? How about the innocents he had blown to bits? The wedding party he blew up? Nothing? Not a peep, absolute and very hypocritical SILENCE from the Democrats. Trump kills the world's foremost provider of terror attacks and suddenly Democrats are extremely concerned about these types of attacks?? Seriously? If hypocrite Democrats didn't have double standards, they would have NO standards. Only Trump can make Democrats stand up and say, "Why did you kill the person who was responsible for the attack that killed hundreds of our military members and left many others without limbs?" Sympathetic to the mullahs, sympathetic to the terrorists who live to kill Americans, Democrats finally showing their true colors. In their opinion, we were supposed to let Soleimani live to continue his terrorist attacks on our troops because we don't want to upset anybody who is trying to kill Americans! Delusional!
It's pure political insanity the liberals exhibit when they see or hear that "bad orange man." It is uncontrollable nor will it end until the unintelligent, incompetent, uneducated and plain mindless (gullible) voters change their ways. But seeing the actions of some of the electorate, the imbeciles will continue to vote for the panderers.
If Trump had ordered Hitler to be killed, Democrats would have insisted that Trump was only making things worse by killing Hitler and would argue that the world was actually a safer place with Hitler alive and we should just have just left him alone. I can almost see the CNN headline now: "Trump Orders Vicious Killing of Most Popular German Leader Ever." "His speeches drew thousands" "Organized, thoughtful, deliberate leader."
