What is the most serious current political threat? Some would say the Democrats, who as self-proclaimed guardians of democracy, are anything but. They abuse government power along with social media companies for censorship, and engage in lawbreaking to skew elections their way.
Those things are bad. But our most serious political threat has not changed in a long time. It's war. Today both Democrat and Republican elites are hell-bent on fighting a proxy war with Russia, with neither declaration of war nor defense treaty dragging us into conflict. And yet there are good reasons to stand back. Ukraine is not part of NATO. There are also two sides to the conflict: Russia claims Ukraine has committed serious offenses against majority Russian regions. Ukraine claims it's an unprovoked military attack. The truth is somewhere in between. After pouring billions into this war, what results can we show? Zelensky is de facto dictator, canceling elections and oppressing political opposition. It's not clear that he's any better than Putin. Instead of negotiating a truce, the Ukrainian people are killed every day in massive numbers. Our money and Zelensky's hubris perpetuate Ukrainian suffering.
Some U.S. Senators want to admit Ukraine to NATO. But admitting this non-democratic country to a mutual defense alliance increases the threat of nuclear war with Russia, the world's top holder of nuclear weapons. Perhaps as Americans we have grown arrogant and think as long as our wealth pays for wars on foreign soil, we are immune. If so, we're wrong.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
