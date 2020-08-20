My doubts about Sen. Mark Warner’s probity were not assuaged when, on Aug. 18, I saw him being interviewed on Fox News by Neil Cavuto. Cavuto asked him about President Trump’s strong opposition to so-called mail-in voting. Warner responded, “I don’t understand the difference between what the president says is mail-in voting and what he does himself with absentee voting in Florida.” Right.
I’m sure our U.S. senator knows the difference full well. His disingenuosness aimed at confusing and deceiving voters on this topic is dishonest. Because it is poorly controlled, mail-in voting is liable to cause an election disaster. With all the lawsuits it will ignite, it is possible we will not know who won the election on Jan. 20 — inauguration day. What then? Sen. Warner should address President Trump’s (and many voters’) concerns on this matter honestly, not fraudulently.
Horace Moody
Dayton
