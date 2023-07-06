I am in disbelief that, after putting cameras in the work zone on US 33, Harrisonburg Police Department is going to issue warnings for the first offense. When the police pull you over, they issue a ticket. I wonder how the road workers feel about giving reckless drivers a second chance to drive through their work zone again.
Drivers who blatantly drive over the speed limit should be held accountable and face stiffer penalties, especially in a work zone. If people are driving more than twice the speed limit, they should have their licenses revoked. Besides speeders being a regular hazard on US 33, they are also routinely speeding on South Main Street through James Madison University, on Reservoir Street between Walmart and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and a few other streets in Harrisonburg.
Please, HPD, patrol these areas and you can issue tickets all day long. Also, what really gets me is why drivers think they can just go any speed they want to no matter what the speed limit is! On US 11 people go slower than the posted speed. Are these the same people who drive excessively fast in 25 or 35 mph zones?
Speed limits are there for safety and to keep traffic flowing. I hope that people would realize that while they're driving that's what they need to be focused on. Concerned Citizen,
Steve Yates
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.