On July 28, Augusta County Board of Supervisors, with two members in opposition, approved changes to the comprehensive plan on large scale utility solar projects. Its decision cost Augusta County $711,000 a year in revenue, or $29 million over a 35-year period, that would have been generated by three large scale utility solar projects, money that could have been used towards debt and expenditures in the county.
In addition, with approval of these changes to the comprehensive plan, this group of Gerald Garber, Jeff Slaven, Michael Shull, Butch Wells, and Steve Morelli, have put in place controls and restrictions limiting our property rights as landowners.
Wake up citizens of Augusta County, these individuals on the board need to be replaced as their continued decisions for the county could have long-term affects on the economy, as with the one they just did on large scale utility solar projects.
Donna Miller
Grottoes
