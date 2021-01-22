In the wake of the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol and at the dawn of the Biden administration, we are at a crossroads. There is great divide across the nation, much of which is driven by our political perspectives, reinforced and amplified by social and other media echo chambers. This must stop! Instead, we must think about the true purpose of human life, what type of person each of us wants to be, and what legacy we will leave.
It comes down to essential binary choices such as: Do we want to lead lives based on love toward others or hate? Good or evil? Truth, liberty, and justice for all, or lies, discrimination and injustice? Inclusion or exclusion? Giving or taking? Balance or imbalance? Morality or immorality? Integrity or corruption? Compassion or indifference? I am striving for the former and hope you will join me!
Jonathan Kiser
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.