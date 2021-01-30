Steady as the Earth beneath your feet
So constant you don’t even notice
Lies a hope that can save you
When you have nothing to live upon.
The promise of humankind
The anthem we sing in our hearts
Are propelled by this powerful thing
That has no face, touch nor sound.
We are divided by greed and anger
Ruined by mistrust and broken apart by lies
Ready to fail and expecting death
And then something you can’t avoid pushes you onto your feet.
Our nation as a whole
Is filled with strength
Made from mistakes and crafted by learning
And every little problem recognized
Every wrong corrected
Would be gone without hope.
The power to dream is here in America
And to dream
Is to have the freedom to live your life.
This is why our country survives
Because we have challenges
Because we have love
Because we have hope.
Mina Fukumura
McGaheysville
