Steady as the Earth beneath your feet

So constant you don’t even notice

Lies a hope that can save you

When you have nothing to live upon.

The promise of humankind

The anthem we sing in our hearts

Are propelled by this powerful thing

That has no face, touch nor sound.

We are divided by greed and anger

Ruined by mistrust and broken apart by lies

Ready to fail and expecting death

And then something you can’t avoid pushes you onto your feet.

Our nation as a whole

Is filled with strength

Made from mistakes and crafted by learning

And every little problem recognized

Every wrong corrected

Would be gone without hope.

The power to dream is here in America

And to dream

Is to have the freedom to live your life.

This is why our country survives

Because we have challenges

Because we have love

Because we have hope.

Mina Fukumura

McGaheysville

