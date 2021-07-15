In our nation today, the government isn't God. Christians today still worship the one and only true and living God. The radical left today acts as though they can dictate all things. The left wing wants to control your children's education, your health care, the kind of car you drive, the temperature in your home, how much water you are allowed to use and a myriad of other aspects of our daily life.
The greatest obstacle to their totalitarian agenda is Christianity — which is the greatest liberating force the world has ever known. It is the foundation this nation was founded on. We have sinned. May the true God have mercy on our Nation.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
