The reason Bernie Sanders gave for dropping out of the presidential election should alarm all constitutional Americans. He claimed that he had influenced the Democratic Party to accept his promotion of "democratic socialism" and he did not wish to jeopardize the progress that has been made so far. I have seen statistics that claim that middle America prefers socialism over capitalism. America, as I know it, believes that capitalism represents the freedom that our Constitution promises. When did it change?
After World War II, a grateful nation filled its churches, thanking God that the war was over and that we had prevailed. Then came the 1960s and the "Age of Aquarius." I remember a radio commentator proclaim that "We now have the music so let the revolution begin!" What revolution? It has taken a long time for me to find the answer to that question.
It has not been a "shooting" revolution. It has been a cultural revolution. It started with the music and the lyrics. Since then, a number of organizations have been formed over the years and one of their goals is to subvert our American constitutional guarantees. Following are some samples of these revolutionary types of organizations.
Americans United for the Separation of Church and State was founded in 1947 to oppose government aid to private Christian schools.
The Freedom from Religion Foundation was founded in 1978 to remove and to ban religious monuments, like the cross, on publicly owned property, including war memorials, nativity scenes, and displays of the Ten Commandments, as well as to prohibit public prayer at government-sponsored meetings and events.
People for the American Way works to ban references in school textbooks to our Judeo-Christian heritage and opposes vouchers for private or home-school instruction.
The Military Religious Freedom Foundation was founded to purge all religious literature, displays, speakers, and language from military offices, property and ceremonies.
Planned Parenthood Federation of America is our nation's leading abortion provider. It resists all efforts to place legal limits on abortion even right up until actual birth.
The Human Rights Campaign has led the fight to legalize same-sex "marriage," which resulted in the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling to legalize such unions. It has led the charge to allow boys to use girls' restrooms, locker rooms, and showers in public schools.
The Democratic Party has been a strong supporter of all the groups mentioned, and an active leader on many of the issues that they champion such as support for abortion, for same-sex "marriage," and for favoring LGBT "rights" over religious beliefs and practices. They seem determined to transform America from a predominately Christian nation into one that is totally secular.
These organizations are dedicated to taking away our constitutional guarantees. They support Bernie Sanders' ideas of a socialist/communist nation as did the 12 Democratic presidential candidates. We need to reject such proposals and get back to our Judeo-Christian heritage as guaranteed by our Constitution.
Dr. Larry Roller lives in Mount Sidney.
(1) comment
Larry, your letter is excellent, and right on the money. The Demokkkrat party is the author of literally every evil thing that has the potential to destroy our country. They advocate slavery, segregation, eugenics, abortion, class warfare, atheism, communism, illegal immigration, gun confiscation, and totalitarianism. It is past time that we destroy this evil party, and return America to her Christian roots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.