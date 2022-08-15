We need your help! Gas City LLC has made application to rezone 31 acres of agricultural land to business for a mega truck stop at I 81 Exit 257 (Mauzy). We have also learned that the LLC has options to purchase an additional 100-plus acres around the site. The impacts to Mauzy and surrounding areas are significant:
- Increased traffic congestion at an already impacted and accident-prone area
- No public water or sewer
- Runs counter to the current county comprehensive plan in every respect
- Contaminated stormwater run-off impacting already impaired Smith Creek and the entire Chesapeake watershed
- Light and noise pollution
- Astronomical water usage, threatening local residents' wells.
You might be asking, "I don't live there, so why should I care?" Rockingham County is known for its agricultural landscapes and rural character. City and county residents place a high value on maintaining this ideal for future generations. It is the responsibility of all of us to assure that commercial development such as this is confined to already established commercial areas as detailed in the current county comprehensive plan.
If irresponsible development becomes the norm, at some point it may directly affect you! Please contact your district Board of Supervisors representative to voice your opposition, and ask for a "no" vote on this application. Attend the public hearing on Aug. 24, 6 p.m., Rockingham County Administrative Center, 20 E. Gay St., in Harrisonburg. Talk to your friends and ask them to do the same! Join us in keeping Rockingham County safe and beautiful.
Thank you from the Citizens of Historic Mauzy and beyond.
Barbara Melby
Mauzy
