The right to keep and bear arms is an individual right guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That right is also embedded into the Virginia Constitution. The laws that are currently being proposed by the incoming Democrats with regards to gun control measures infringe upon the rights of the citizens and are in violation of both the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.
“We the People” will not tolerate such a blatant abrogation of our rights, and that is why “We the People” are asking the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopt the resolution making Rockingham a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Please help us make a statement to Richmond that Rockingham believes in the Constitution and will stand by its citizens in protecting their rights.
Clarence Allen
Mount Crawford
(4) comments
I agree that everyone in this country has a right to bear arms. But somehow the NRA and others have convinced you that you have a right to bear whatever arms you choose, anytime and anywhere, under any circumstances, without restrictions. I can't even drive my car in that manner!
Once again a liberal demonstrates their complete ignorance of the current situation. There is no law in Virginia or the USA that "you have a right to bear whatever arms you choose, anytime and anywhere, under any circumstances, without restrictions." That's ridiculous. The law is actually just the opposite. The overwhelming majority of weapons available to our military are illegal for Americans to own personally. And as for cars, if the nuts on the left didn't have Donald Trump blocking their attempts we would all be driving Flintstones vehicles and eating tofu.
Again you are making a very broad overreactive statement which is mostly untrue. The NRA doesn't try to convince anyone of anything other than what their constitutional rights are...maybe you should actually attend one of their meetings. There are numerous restrictions on where one can carry a weapon and what types can be purchased, you should do some research instead of listening to hearsay. How I choose and what weapon I choose to defend my family, home, or property should not be restricted because a deranged mental sicko goes to a gun free zone and kills some people. We are not sheep (at least not most gun owners) and will not tolerate being treated that way by a bunch of over educated, elitist, nut jobs who start shaking and sweating when someone mentions firearms. There will always be criminals who will kill for whatever reason with whatever weapon is handy at the time why are liberal politicians trying to make law abiding citizens into criminals? None of the laws they are proposing will change how many people are murdered by criminals, but they will make us all less safe!
Not a single person in the entire known world believes you should be able to have whatever you want, wherever you want, under any circumstances without restrictions. Why do you post such extreme statements?
