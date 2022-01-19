The world will miss Jim Bishop's columns, his caffeinated good humor, his infectious smile and his special gift of bringing smiles to everyone around him. May a God-sized portion of his spirit live on in each of us.
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
Mostly cloudy skies. High 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 12:51 am
The world will miss Jim Bishop's columns, his caffeinated good humor, his infectious smile and his special gift of bringing smiles to everyone around him. May a God-sized portion of his spirit live on in each of us.
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.