Over the years NATO (lead by the United States) has stationed weapons and American military personnel in some European countries that border Russia. Recently, I read that Russia will be stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus, a country that borders several European countries in addition to Ukraine and Russia. Why is it that the U.S. can militarize countries that border Russia but we are alarmed when Russia does the same in countries that support their government?
My high school government teacher taught that when countries build up stockpiles of weapons, those weapons will eventually result in war. It has been 55 years since I sat in her class. What she taught has proven correct.
There was a time when U.S. and Russian leaders visited each other. For example, in November 2001, President Bush hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at his ranch in Crawford, Texas. They had a barbecue and President Putin drove President Bush’s pickup truck around the ranch. U.S.-Russian relations were better then. By inviting world leaders over for a meal, hospitality and conversation lives could be saved e.g., Ukraine.
Bill Greene
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.