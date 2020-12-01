Most of us routinely secure our children in car seats and seat belts to help keep them safe. Most of us stop at red lights and observe other traffic laws to ensure the safety of ourselves and others. Most of us don’t text while driving because we know it endangers us and others on the road.
Yet, when it comes to wearing masks, a simple yet proven way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which killed 1,350 of our fellow Americans on Thanksgiving Day, some of us refuse because it infringes on our personal freedom or is somehow a political statement.
If we limit our freedom in so many other ways to keep ourselves and others safe, why would we not wear a mask? Is our “God-given right” not to wear one really more important than the life of another human being?
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
