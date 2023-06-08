The political cartoon in Wednesday's paper is insulting and very demeaning!
The message portrayed to me is, "Unless you agree with certain people, ideologies, and cultures there is no hope, no sun, and the future is black."
Poor decision to run this garbage, your subscribers deserve better!
You can do better. In fact, you have done better!
I do not like this new, woke DN-R!
Dan Garber
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.