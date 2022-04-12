Welcome to the Supreme Court, Judge (soon to be “Justice”) Ketanji Brown Jackson! We are excited that the pool of well-qualified Black female judges has, for the first time ever, been considered for this high responsibility, but that fact should not overshadow your credentials, experience, character and approach to the law. We would not be celebrating if a Black woman without good credentials were joining the court out of “affirmative action.”
We faced that situation before in the Supreme Court. We rejoiced in 1967 when Thurgood Marshall became the first Black man on the court, but were even more excited by Marshall’s tremendous legal record, experience, character and approach to the law. Then we winced when the retiring Marshall was replaced by Clarence Thomas, whose racial identity in no way compensated for his seeming deficits of character and retro approach to important cases. It seemed cynical for President George H.W. Bush to replace Marshall with Thomas — almost as if “any Black man can be replaced by any other."
Unfortunately, the U.S. Senate no longer casts bipartisan votes for competence. You held steady in stormy confirmation hearings when some senators hurled Q-Anon-tinged questions to make you seem soft on child abuse and pedophilia. Oh my! Even many who praised you still voted no. You deserved better! Your steady calm and devotion to justice should go a long way to demonstrate to us all that you truly belong on this court that we call supreme!
Bill & Martha Faw
Rockingham
