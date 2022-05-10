When I moved to the Valley eight years ago, I became aware of the graciousness that was among the citizens of Rockingham County with welcoming of immigrants and refugees over the years, and it continues on to this day.
The county and city school systems embrace the diverse students and languages. Church World Service ushers families through language and housing. Individuals and Valley families step forward to sponsor the newcomers. New Bridges helps asylum-seekers to find their way through legal processes. Skyline Literacy and Massanutten Technical Center provide English as a second language training, and Comité Salvadoreño Paisanos Unidos (COSPU) provides emergency assistance. Ethnic and cultural churches, restaurants and international food stores have thrived. Our agricultural community and area poultry industry have provided first employment opportunities, as have so many others.
Our wonderful community open arms have been shown to so many folks fleeing war, crime, tyranny and poverty, and they still are coming. From Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Mexico, Sudan, Ethiopia, Syria, Rwanda, to mention a few, they have come and been welcomed to our American dream here in the Valley.
Over 200 Afghans are the most recent refugees among us, and soon we may welcome more families from the Ukraine. Our outstretched arms have been a wonder to our new neighbors. Let’s keep it up. It is how most all of our forebears came to America, as refugees and immigrants. That is our past American strength and hallmark, our hope for our common future together.
Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
