The Sentara RMH Wellness Center has meant a lot to me for the last 14 years. It gave me a place to receive therapy when I had two knee surgeries. It gave me a place for shoulder therapy after surgeries. It has been my place to go to keep my body in shape after a car accident four years ago that totally changed my life. (Foot separation, chest injuries, neck and head, etc.)
It’s where I have met a lot of people who are able to come and use the machines, pool and walking area to keep their bodies in livable shape.
Their manager George (“Lube”) and employees are most helpful, especially Miss “Lollypop.” Thanks to the wellness center, it’s a place where any people of any age may come and improve their good health. It has helped me to be alive and reach almost 88 years of good life and almost 66 years of marriage.
If you are looking for help to keep your body healthy, it’s open to all ages.
Glen E. Thomas
Bridgewater
