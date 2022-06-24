Wow! What a weekend. There were activities at all hours all over the downtown. It was fun just walking around and seeing all that was happening. Congratulations to the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Turner Pavilion, Magpie Diner, Arts Council of the Valley and so many others. And if you didn't make it downtown, all you had to do was to follow Jillian Lynch's coverage of everything. She is remarkable in tracking down what is happening in our city. Congratulations to her, too.
Donald Albright
Harrisonburg
