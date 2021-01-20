For over four years now, we’ve seen one lie after another from our President Trump. We told ourselves this was just politics. We voted for him anyway, not once but twice. And we saw him encourage thugs who trashed Congress where five people lost their lives. And we’ve watched the Republican Party lose the House of Representatives, presidency, and the Senate and all of this state’s offices, too.
And we still don’t admit that our standing by him was a mistake. We blame everyone but him. Will it take our losing our Republican Party altogether? Is there a difference between our conservative values and ideals and this? What about what we were taught as Christians? When will we wake up and own up to our mistake in trusting him? Believing lies is not being a good Republican. At least it wasn’t four-plus years ago.
Archer Byers
Harrisonburg
