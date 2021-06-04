The insurrection that happened on Jan. 6 on the Capitol came close to overthrowing our democracy. If that is true then the next one may well succeed. Why do we not want to investigate the cause to prevent it from happening again? Why hide the truth? The truth must come out and indeed will come out.
Democracies are fragile. Do we not remember that Germany voted in a Hitler who turned out to be a tyrant instrumental in starting the horrific World War II?
God desires peace and truth. We need to pray and contact our government representatives to urge their support of a thorough bipartisan group to evaluate what caused the insurrection so that it does not happen again.
Without a massive grassroots response, further riots could well take place that could be worse than the one on Jan. 6. We need to act before it's too late!
Eugene Souder
Harrisonburg
