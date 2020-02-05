Andy Schmookler (“What A Vote To Acquit Should Require,” Jan. 29) I don’t mind you being anti-Trump. Everyone has the right to be wrong. You and many others use outrageous wording with no facts. So, let me ask you: Exactly what crime (local, state, federal) did our president commit?
A vice president, with the authority of the president, did what you charge Trump with — only more. Criminal for Trump not for Obama or Biden? As much of a constitutional scholar as you claim you are, please, what were the crimes? I really would like to know. Someone should quote the statute. Don’t wait for the Senate. You apparently know more than they. This is the real issue the Democrats have opinions and few facts to create a crime. Opinion and beliefs will never satisfy our Senate if they are searching for the truth.
Barbara Lampron Rockingham County
