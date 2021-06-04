What did you see on Jan. 6, 2021?
Did it look like an insurrection to you? Did it look like a normal tourist visit to the Capitol? Did it look like a riot, a peaceful demonstration, or hugs and kisses for the Capitol Police and the D.C. Police?
Whatever it was, would you like a bipartisan commission to investigate, take testimony from witnesses, review the video and physical evidence and report to Congress and the public about what really happened?
At least one Virginia congressman voted against such a bipartisan commission. You might check the record to see if it was your congressman, or perhaps not yours, but the one currently representing your district.
Robert Spiller
Penn Laird
