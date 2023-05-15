The Daily News-Record’s managing editor Jillian Lynch asks in her recent editorial, “What Haven’t We Tried?”
Thank you, Ms. Lynch, for observing that we Americans aren’t too enthused about having to choose between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2024.
It’s no great wonder that we are none too jazzed about our options. There are differences between the candidates, sure. But both of them will channel ever more of our public money into war, war and more war, running our whole planet ever closer to climate and nuclear annihilation.
I guess what we haven’t yet tried is a female president. Would that make any difference, though, so long as war, war, and more war is never challenged?
I’m part of our local Peace Praxis —Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition. Join us, will you?
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
