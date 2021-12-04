What was it that supposedly got Joe Biden elected? What did he accomplish for the country during 36 years in the U.S. senate? What has he done for us (or should I say “to us”?) since he took office as president? He promised an end to the virus and that hasn’t happened.
He is apparently intent on destroying the U.S. energy industry, perhaps as a nod to his more liberal donors, as energy costs continue to climb. Our southern border may as well have a welcome mat out with how illegal aliens are flooding in and this administration has done nothing about it.
His vice president seems to have become the proverbial invisible woman, but maybe that’s a good thing for the country. Supply chain issues are horrible and he has no viable solution. Apparently saying “wear a mask, get the vaccine” often enough qualifies one for the highest office in the land but hey, at least no mean tweets, right?
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
