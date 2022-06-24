Dear Rep. Cline,
We see in your emailed newsletter “Sixth District Perspectives” dated June 14 that you caption the paragraphs about gun safety legislation as “Gun Control” and that you disagree with each of the many attempts put forward by Democrats to reduce gun violence, injuries and deaths.
But, apart from disagreeing with what they have proposed (and voting against them), what have you done?
What bills have you proposed and sponsored and voted for that would reduce gun violence, injuries and deaths from guns, especially the assault-style weapons that are widely reported to be used in mass-shooting events?
It is easy and fun to criticize the work of others, and certainly harder to actually do anything yourself, but that is what you were elected to do: You are supposed to be working to protect children and shoppers and theatergoers and those who attend churches and synagogues and mosques and funerals and hospitals from gun violence, injuries and deaths.
What have you done to protect us, other than to criticize the Democrats’ attempts to reduce the toll of gun violence?
Robert M. Spiller Jr.
Penn Laird
