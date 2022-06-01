Congressman Ben Cline, what have you done?
Emphasize the “you” or the “done." Insert name of any elected official. Ask them all:
What have you done to reduce gun killings?
What have you done that has allowed America to lead the world in mass shootings of civilians?
Every country has dangerous, evil people. But no country matches us in mass gun-killings of civilians.
Tens of thousands of murders-by-gun keep occurring in the United States each year. The Constitution does not forbid all gun safety limits. For instance, every state and the federal government prevents prisoners from legally having a gun. But some elected officials (particularly Republican congresspersons and senators) have voted to protect the NRA and the manufacture, sale and use of guns (including assault-style semi-automatic weapons with large magazines that are particularly designed to kill a large number of humans very efficiently and quickly). This enables evil-minded criminals to acquire and use them on innocent civilians.
So laws can be drafted and voted on, but only if the majority of our elected officials admit that the common element in mass shootings is the gun. A majority of American citizens recognize this, and have expressed their preference for common-sense gun safety laws.
So we each need to ask each of our elected officials, as I ask our Congressman Ben Cline:
What have you done to reduce access, availability and murderous use of assault-style guns?
Why have you not voted to protect innocent children, shoppers, students and concert fans?
Robert Spiller
Penn Laird
