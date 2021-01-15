I recently received a letter from our Congressional Representative Ben Cline attempting to explain his endorsement of Texas v. Pennsylvania, et al case before the Supreme Court, which was summarily rejected by the Court for being without evidence and that our Congressman had no standing.
Since the election, 30 other cases claiming voting frauds have been similarly rejected. The question now arises, "What Is A Fraud?" The dictionary defines fraud as, "deliberate deceit." The courts of our land have said over and over that there was no evidence of election "deliberate deceit," but the accusations and tweeter deceits still persist.
When does political posturing and self-service become fraudulent themselves? Our courts are the places where truth and deceit are legally determined, and they have said in so many words, "stop these fraudulent claims of election fraud." When will these real political frauds and deceitful actions cease?
Andy Sale
Rockingham
