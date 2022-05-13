Sometime during the summer of 2020, Fox Business News reported that if Biden was elected and all of his energy policies implemented, we would eventually see $6 a gallon at the gas pump. When I mentioned this in front of a staunch Democrat, she quickly said that "it's not all about the money" and about how "mean and nasty" Trump was.
This morning, hi-test was $4.99.9 at Bergton. There are lots of empty shelves in the grocery stores and what can be found costs a lot more. Important items and materials have incredibly long lead times. Our southern border is seeing a torrent of illegal immigrants coming across the border every day. Russia, China and North Korea all seem emboldened and willing to create havoc.
None of this took place during the last administration, so could someone kindly explain to me just what it is all about that justified putting the current administration in office? Surely party affiliation had nothing to do with it, right?
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
