In America, if not around the world, we have something called "hate speech."
It's been defined many ways, but generally it's belittling others or in some way putting them down. It's likely all of us have been guilty of it at some point in our lives, and we can be glad our consciousness of it has been raised.
However, one awful offshoot of this term is when those on one side of an argument level the charge of "hate speech" against those who have a different persuasion in an effort to silence them. They attempt to poison the wells so that their opponents' valid stance will be ignored.
One example of this is the cry of "hate speech" being leveled at parents and others who are against what is happening in our public schools where laws are being enacted which promote immorality and advance different forms of sexual orientation and gender identity confusion.
Parents and other like-minded citizens had better stand up against this. It is not "hate speech" to do so. It is a legitimate, worthwhile objection. And it is overdue.
J.B. Martin Sr.
Elkton
