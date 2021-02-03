The term “pro-life” is almost exclusively associated with opposition to abortion, but does advocacy for life end when life outside the womb begins? From the Hebrew Scriptures (Isaiah 58:1-12) to the New Testament (Matthew 25:31-46), God calls us to value, protect and promote the lives of all people and not just the unborn or those in our own nation or tribe.
If you oppose abortion but don’t support the health care, childcare and living wage that would encourage women to complete their pregnancies, are you really pro-life? If you refuse to wear a mask that protects others from a disease that is killing over 3,000 Americans every day, are you really pro-life? “Pro-life” is just a term, but let’s reserve it for those who treat all persons, in every situation, condition and stage of life, with the compassion, protection and care they deserve as creatures made in the image of God.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
