"They need to be a last resort" writes the author of this editorial, (Nov. 16), referencing COVID-related lockdowns, insinuating that we are not already in a "last resort" situation.
Is the figure of nearly one quarter-million deaths and over 100,000 new cases every day not enough to enact a lockdown? I'm curious as to what would meet the writer's definition of "last resort." Would 500,000 deaths be more adequate for you to cave and accept a lockdown, rather than continue to sacrifice immunocompromised people to the economy?
Adverse effects of lockdowns aren't the fault of the lockdown or its victims in question, but rather landlords and business owners who ran rampant during previous lockdown. We ought to include in its duration an eviction moratorium, $1500 monthly stipends, and freezing of healthcare costs. Policies of which could easily be paid for with the $500 billion thrown at corporations via Donald Trump's latest stimulus bill.
Austin Douglas
Hinton
