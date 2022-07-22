"I have watched the Jan. 6 committee hearings..." is the reason for your ignorant, emotional rants. The left-wing Democrats own your brain. Republicans are the KKK? Founded in 1865, the Ku Klux Klan became a vehicle for white Southern resistance to the Republican Party’s Reconstruction-era policies. Its members waged an underground campaign of intimidation and violence directed at white and Black Republican leaders. Congress passed legislation designed to curb Klan terrorism. The KKK’s primary goal — the reestablishment of white supremacy — fulfilled through Democratic victories in state legislatures across the South in the 1870s. It sought to overthrow the Republican state governments, especially by using voter intimidation and targeted violence against Black leaders.
Believe the 2020 election was the "most fair election in the history of our country?" The real "Big Lie" of the Democrats. COVID made the perfect storm for drop boxes. View the movie "2000 Mules" by Dinesh D'Souza and prove that what he found is not true.
Our Constitution, Article 4, Section 4: "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and ... against domestic Violence." Joe stopped building the wall on our southern border and daily we now have thousands of illegals invading our country. I feel sorry for people like you who believe the leftist lies. Quit listening to the left and do your own research. The truth will set your ignorant, emotional brain free.
Jim Peters
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.