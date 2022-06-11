Thursday's televised January 6th Committee hearing, the first of several investigating the 2021 insurrection, revealed the unprecedented and unimaginable extent of former President Trump’s unconstitutional and violent efforts to stay in office after his 2020 election loss. His attorney general told him in no uncertain terms that he had lost, the election had not been stolen. Multiple state election recounts and at least 60 court proceedings reached the same conclusion. Only Mr. Trump and those willing to believe him against all rational evidence have clung to his desperate assertion that the election was stolen.
We learned that Mr. Trump took no action to stop the shocking violence that he had incited on January 6th even as his aides and family members implored him to do so. Five people died, including capitol police officers. According to the committee’s evidence, the president was willing for the mob to hang his own vice president.
Yet, the possibility exists that Trump could be re-elected president in 2024. Many republican state and national candidates are campaigning primarily on loyalty to him and his baseless election claims. It is difficult to know how they will maintain this dangerous charade after voters have viewed the bipartisan committee’s hearings. It is impossible to imagine what kind of country we will have if Trump prevails in 2024.
Barbara P. Brennan
New Market
