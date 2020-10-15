Seriously pro-life voters want a leader who:
• Protects human lives in a pandemic. (Not denying science and mismanaging, costing thousands their lives.)
• Protects health care for millions, including pre-existing conditions/COVID. (Not undermining and eliminating the ACA.)
• Supports health care/social services for pregnant women, actually reducing abortions. (Not pushing unenforceable prohibitions.)
• Protects creation now, before the climate crisis becomes irreversible catastrophe for billions of humans. (Not gutting environmental protections to favor oil profits.)
• Embodies ordinary decency that unites Americans. (Not lying compulsively, — search online for “20,000 false/ misleading claims” — demeaning others, and enriching himself corruptly.)
Scientific American magazine broke a 175-year tradition to endorse Joe Biden. Christianity Today, a flagship evangelical publication, said we face moral and political danger from a leader of “gross immorality and ethical incompetence.” I salute principled Republicans/conservatives who courageously condemn incompetence and corruption, respect our Constitution, and put country above party, believing Biden can bring us all together. They’re right.
Ruth Jost
Rockingham
