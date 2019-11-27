I always thought sanctuary status was given for the safety of human beings who faced war, gangs and other hellish experiences before finding refuge among people who believed in a God of mercy and peace.
Did I miss something? Is there a new version of the Bible that replaces God with guns?
Have some Virginia residents been reading the following? “Some boast of chariots, and some of horses; but we boast of Guns.” (Ps. 20:7); “O my Gun, in thee I trust.”(Ps. 25:2); Into thy hand I commit my spirit: thou hast redeemed me, O Gun, faithful Gun. (Ps. 31 5).”
Esther Stenson
Harrisonburg
(2) comments
Take a deep breath Esther. you may want to read the constitution when you get the chance. Citizens have the right to keep and bear arms, and we have the right to defend ourselves.
Was this English? Either step up or get out of the way!
