At this stage of the election cycle, I don’t expect any of Donald Trump’s supporters to be dissuaded by his lies, financial skulduggery, blatant racism, embarrassing ignorance, or the irony of his medical condition.
One thing does surprise me. His supporters accept his meddling with the vote. He rallies white supremacists to guard against his defeat. The Republican Party uses political power to change voting rules or even to reduce the number of voting places.
And I remember the golden stars of World War II, on the banners in the windows of homes where a young life was given to preserve our liberties, including the right to a free vote, which Thomas Paine called “the primary right by which other rights are protected.”
And I wonder how many Trump supporters remember Paine or the golden stars. Or realize what terrible games they play when they let Trump corrupt the vote.
George Wead
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.