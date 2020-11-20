During the recent election, we served as first-time election officers in Harrisonburg's Central Absentee Precinct (CAP). The primary job of the dozen CAP officers was to process absentee ballots, received in unprecedented numbers due to the pandemic. The work was tedious, exacting and exhausting, but also gratifying and reassuring.
Safeguards protect the integrity of each step of a multistep process. Guidelines are clear. Each team is comprised of members of both major political parties, working side by side to ensure the sanctity of the vote, regardless of outcome. Observers are present at all times. The professionals — the voter registrar, his staff, and members of the bipartisan Electoral Board — are just that: professional, dedicated, and sticklers for detail.
Poll work is sacred in a democracy. Our faith in the electoral process is reassured by knowing that the dedication of Harrisonburg's election officers and professional staff was replicated in precincts all across the nation.
Suzanne Fiederlein
Dave Pruett
Harrisonburg
