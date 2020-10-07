Before voting in 2020, all who proclaim to be followers of Jesus Christ should search their souls and ask the simple question, “What Would Jesus Do?” Would he vote for the candidates who support protecting the Earth from escalating environmental degradation through jobs that promote sustainability and renewable energy, or vote for those who endorse the dirty, harmful, profiteering ways of the oil and gas interests?
Would Jesus embrace “Friendly City” minority immigrants willing to work in Valley poultry factories and help to bring us Thanksgiving turkeys when locals are not? Would Jesus endorse citizens owning automatic weapon killing machines? Would he see through the gun lobby smoke screen rhetoric claiming even sensible policy somehow threatens our Second Amendment rights? Would Jesus be a #MeToo and BLM advocate? Would he wear a mask as a selfless act to protect others? When you vote, do what Jesus would do!
Jonathan Kiser
Rockingham
