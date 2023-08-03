Thank you for “Steps to Solving Mass Shootings” published in the Daily News Record on June 22. Very helpful.
To show how common mass shootings are in the United States is never out of place, for one thing. That helps us to grieve and to mourn. Thank you. Thank you as well for acknowledging how difficult it is to attend to the news of such tragedies. That helps us to resist the temptation to look away.
And yes, we surely must ask more of our legislators. Mass shootings have only increased during their terms! Call Rep. Cline: 202-225-5431; call Sen. Warner: 202-224-2023; call Sen. Kaine: 202-224-4024.
But will we ever really be able, as the editorial concludes, “to be vigilant, compassionate and proactive to address the issue,” without first seeing why the United States has so many mass shootings?
Are our communities in the U.S. not fully inundated by the myth that violence is necessary, even good? We celebrate wars. We applaud revenge. We hand over more than half of our public money to the War Department without looking deeply into any of its crimes.
DN-R, will you please help all of us to explore the roots of the violence?
Kathleen Temple
Member, Peace Praxis- Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition
Rockingham County
