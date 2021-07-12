Another proposed 155-unit development in Rockingham County, rezoning valuable prime agricultural land for more people in McGaheysville? Even though the proposed subdivision is in the “growth” zone set up by the Planning Commission, there needs to be a re-evaluation of how much growth is acceptable to the overall well-being of the entire community. The entire community being the resources (people, land, water, air, animal habitat, insect habitat, trees, schools, traffic volume, emergency services, jobs) that are required and impacted by each and every development.
When are Rockingham County decision-makers going to start saying no to people, generally from out of state and investment LLCs, who are so willing to come in and finance sprawling developments in our small towns?
Please, please, please, let’s get a grip and stop turning our rural community into the chaos that is often found in cities and surrounding areas.
Stephany Flory
McGaheysville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.