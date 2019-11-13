It is noted that the Republican "Trumpets" are accusing the Democrats of a lack of transparency in the impeachment proceedings. Regarding transparency, what is being hidden and for what reasons? What's in the president's tax records which are being withheld? Why is there such a liberal use of "executive privilege" when Congressional subpoenas are seeking clarity? What's in the full Mueller report that has been redacted by the attorney general? Why are the impeachment proceedings held up as a Democrat "witch hunt" when 47 Republicans are present in all of the deliberations? And, most particularly, what's in the full telephone "perfect conversation" between our president and the president of the Ukraine for which we only have a redacted summary?
If there is a true seeking of transparency for the citizens of our country, what does any politician have to fear by hiding the full content of the facts? The Truth?
Andy Sale
Rockingham
