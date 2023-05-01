Where is Wyatt Earp when we need him? Oh wait, we have him in the group we call Congress. The Legislative (Law) Branch of our government. Here are lawmen — and women — whose job it is to enact laws.
They are the laughing stock of the world due to their inability to act. Mass killings occur everyday — Or at least every other day or so — throughout our nation.
Mass killings are possible because the guns used are rapid fire-magazine loaded weapons in the hands of the wrong people. Congress cannot pass an Ex Post Facto law to take these inappropriate guns away but they can pass a law to prevent the transfer or sale of ownership. Freeze them in place. Further they can pass a law prohibiting sale or transfer of these guns of new manufacture. Only to the military or police.
Messer’s Cline, Warner and Kaine get up off your thumbs and get your colleagues to join you and act.
Arthur Swygard
Rockingham
