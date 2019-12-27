I see where Gov. Ralph Northam wants to raise the gas tax for the next several years. What happened to the 7 cent increase July 1 to improve Interstate 81? All I have seen so far is a few chevron arrows on I-81.
For those of you who do not know it, anything that you now buy online now has Virginia sales tax added on. Even items that you buy on eBay from China has Virginia sales tax added on.
Cannot people see that when Democrats get in charge they destroy the economy. Meanwhile, Trump has given us the best economy in 50 Years and the lowest unemployment.
Greg Helmick
Bridgewater
