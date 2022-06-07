Since President Biden has so much of our tax money to give away, I think some should go to soldiers, elderly and policemen and to reduce our taxes. Then some of the police who often work security could afford to work security at schools. Our soldiers sometimes give their lives for us. We do owe them and their families before we finance the rest of the world.
We owe it to our families to take care of them first.
C.L. Mikes
Shenandoah
