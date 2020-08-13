Is Gov. Northam better than the Virginians he makes rules for? Where is his mask? It's protecting his chin. The picture in the DN-R of him signing the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act, everyone around him is wearing a mask. His? Protecting his chin. Tells me he thinks he doesn't have to follow the rules he directs for us of Virginia.
I've never seen him wearing PPE properly. What's good for one is good for all. Wear your mask, governor. What kind of example do you think you're setting?
Sheila Higgins
Port Republic
