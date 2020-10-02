I don’t know how many other Comcast customers are frustrated by not being able to receive the ACC Network. I’ve been told by customer service there is no plan to add it anytime soon. It is an economic decision and not profitable enough for Comcast. We can watch 28 teams from 20 states (SEC and Big 10 networks), but we can’t watch U.Va. and Virginia Tech in our own state.
If you agree, write your complaint to: Brian Roberts, Chairman & CEO, Comcast Corporation, Comcast Center, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Jim Slye
McGaheysville
