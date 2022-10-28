Dear Mr. Cline,
Thanks for finally speaking up with your piece in the Daily News-Record on Oct. 13. I appreciate your getting around to some real solutions “hunt and peck” policies meekly put forward for the patient readers in the last two paragraphs of your piece. Sadly, your legislative proposals only nip at the edges of the larger immigration problem. Where’s the beef? You seem happy by simply giving border agents a “tighter handle” to hang on with for dear life and just giving up and stopping all immigration, both legal and illegal. Are you afraid by solving the problem you’ll lose immigration as a political cudgel?
If you win, what then? Will “kick the can” again become policy? (See immigration policy 1986.) Will you crank up the inhuman treatment of lawful and unlawful immigrants, separating parents from children, keeping them in prison camps and cages, and denying them health care, food and water?
Do you have any contacts in industries that require immigrant labor? Maybe pull some strings and get those “corporate persons” to follow current law regarding verifying their workers? Will you acknowledge that folks coming to America to seek asylum are legal immigrants?
Mr. Cline, my expectations are low. If you get reelected, you are looking at some pretty nice perks, and if you keep folks frightened, they’ll probably vote for you.
For the rest of us? “Hey Ben, Where’s the beef, Bro?”
Brent Holl
Bridgewater
